22-year-old charged in Warren hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy

WARREN, Mich. – A 22-year-old was charged Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Maurice Montez Sumler faced Judge Michael Chupa and was issued a $250,000 bond. Sumler was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Police said Sumler struck and killed 5-year-old Preston Singleton on June 29 at 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Stephens near the Warren and Centerline border.

Preston’s family said the child was riding his bike with his family when he was struck by an SUV. Police said they found Sumler down the street at a gas station and found his vehicle at a Taco Bell nearby.

Officers said Sumler told them he struck a deer and he was speeding because he was late to work. Police said he also told them he smoked marijuana before he left home.

If Sumler is found guilty he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. An attorney for Sumler said he is not guilty.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the child. You can donate here.

