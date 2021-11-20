Morning Briefing Nov. 20, 2021: Body found in burning car outside Lenox Township Meijer store; The race to replace Michigan’s lead service lines

Firefighters responding to a car fire in a Lenox Township Meijer parking lot discovered a body inside the vehicle.

As worries about lead in the water spreads across Metro Detroit, the race is on to remove hundreds of miles of dangerous and potentially poisonous pipeline.

There’s still one very big question: Who is going to pay for it all?

Police are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside their Oceola Township home.

“We saw probably a late teen, early (20-year-old) kid, with no shoes on with cops get in the back of the car. And everyone seemed calm and collected at that point,” a neighbor said.

Michigan health officials are recommending anyone above the age of 2 years old to wear a face mask while gathering indoors during the holiday season as the state battles the worst coronavirus spread in the nation.

After going missing 46 years ago from Bloomfield Township, the search for Teamsters Union boss Jimmy Hoffa has been reinvigorated with a new lead.

Michigan reported 17,980 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 8,990 cases over a two-day period, nearly the highest daily case total we’ve recorded since the start of the pandemic. Of the 128 deaths announced Friday, 71 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,242,253, including 23,232 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,224,273 cases and 23,104 deaths, as of Wednesday.

