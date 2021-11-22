34º

LIVE

Local News

Man pulled over for driving 125 mph in Oakland County; loaded gun found in car, police say

43-year-old man taken into custody

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Holly Township, Oakland County, Local, MSP, Michigan State Police, Crime, Oakland County Crime, Holly Township Crime, I-75, Holly Road, Speeding
A driver was pulled over Nov. 21, 2021, for driving 125 mph in Holly Township, police said. This gun was found in his car, they said. (Michigan State Police)

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was pulled over this weekend for driving 125 mph in Oakland County, and when state troopers searched his car, they found a loaded gun, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was pulled over at 2:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 21) on I-75 near East Holly Road in Holly Township.

Troopers said the vehicle was pulled over for traveling 125 mph in a 70 mph zone. When they spoke to the driver, a 43-year-old man, he told them he doesn’t have a license, police said.

After taking the man into custody, troopers searched the vehicle and found a loaded .38-caliber Colt revolver under the driver’s seat, according to officials. The gun was unregistered, they said.

The case has been sent to prosecutors for review.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email