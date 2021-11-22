Man pulled over for driving 125 mph in Oakland County; loaded gun found in car, police say

A driver was pulled over Nov. 21, 2021, for driving 125 mph in Holly Township, police said. This gun was found in his car, they said.

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was pulled over this weekend for driving 125 mph in Oakland County, and when state troopers searched his car, they found a loaded gun, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was pulled over at 2:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 21) on I-75 near East Holly Road in Holly Township.

Troopers said the vehicle was pulled over for traveling 125 mph in a 70 mph zone. When they spoke to the driver, a 43-year-old man, he told them he doesn’t have a license, police said.

After taking the man into custody, troopers searched the vehicle and found a loaded .38-caliber Colt revolver under the driver’s seat, according to officials. The gun was unregistered, they said.

Ad

The case has been sent to prosecutors for review.