In-home caregiver stabs Detroit man multiple times, shoots him with shotgun, killing him, police say

DETROIT – The in-home caregiver of a Detroit resident is accused of killing the older man by stabbing him multiple times and shooting him with a shotgun, police said.

Officials said the murder happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at a home in the 19700 block of Robson Street in Detroit.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 72-year-old Detroit man face-down on the kitchen floor. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and stab wounds to his stomach and chest, according to authorities.

Nassim Moustapha Messelmani, 30, of Westland, is accused of stabbing the man multiple times before firing a shotgun, fatally wounding him, officials said.

Messelmani turned himself in to police later in the day, authorities said.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and a felony firearm violation. He was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 8.