Oakland County prosecutor announces charges in Oxford High School shooting

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is charging a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the fatal killings of four teenagers during the Oxford High School shooting, among other charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges against the suspect amid an ongoing police investigation.

The sophomore student is accused of opening fire during school hours on Tuesday, using a 9 mm handgun that was recently purchased by his father. Three students died from their gunshot wounds on Tuesday, while one student died Wednesday after being hospitalized.

Seven other people, including a teacher, were wounded in the shooting.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released, as he is a minor.

It is unclear if the boy will be charged as an adult. That decision is made by the county prosecutor.

