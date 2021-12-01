Live Stream: Sheriff’s office provides update on Oxford High School shooting investigation

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on their investigation of the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people.

Watch the news conference live at 3 p.m. in the video player above.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is set to share more details into the ongoing investigation on Wednesday. The news conference comes just after charges were formally made against the shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School, is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, after he reportedly shot and killed four Oxford High School students and wounded seven other people on Tuesday. Authorities say he used a 9 mm handgun that was recently purchased by his father.

Three students died from their gunshot wounds on Tuesday, while one student died Wednesday after being hospitalized.

Seven other people, including a teacher, were wounded in the shooting.

The Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is charging Crumbley as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference Tuesday night that when deputies apprehended Crumbley, they found him armed with a loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 semi-automatic pistol. Officials say seven rounds were discovered inside the handgun when deputies converged on the shooter.

The gun was reportedly purchased by Crumbley’s father on Black Friday, Nov. 26. Sheriff Bouchard said three 15-round magazines were reportedly purchased with the gun, and the shooter was believed to have equipped himself with all three.

According to Bouchard, investigators initially found two of the 15-round magazines at the scene of the shooting. At least 12 rounds were believed to have been fired by the boy, and that preliminary number is based on casings initially found at the scene.

The sheriff says that more specific details will be shared following a thorough investigation, which is expected to take “many, many hours.” Sheriff Bouchard also said he expects the third magazine will be found at the school amid further investigation.

During their initial search of the high school, Bouchard said a K-9 unit identified a backpack believed to belong to the shooter. Officials found no dangerous materials inside the bag, but believe that’s where the gun was carried.

Sheriff Bouchard said Crumbley immediately invoked his right to refuse to speak on the incident. The teen and his parents are all reportedly being represented by lawyers and are not cooperating with the investigation.

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant at the boy’s home in Oxford Village, in which they seized a cell phone. Police did not announce all that was seized during the search.

Officials did say, however, that the investigation will include combing through the teen’s interactions on social media, where he is said to have posted pictures with a target and the weapon used in the school shooting on Tuesday. Prosecutor McDonald said Wednesday that the evidence she reviewed made it abundantly clear that the school shooting was premeditated.

Authorities say they are examining all items seized from the search warrant, and are reviewing camera footage from Oxford High School to aid in their investigation. Officials originally said they were not aware of a motive yet.

