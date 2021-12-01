Morning Briefing Dec. 1, 2021: Oxford High School shooter used father’s 9 mm pistol, sheriff says; Oxford community gathers, mourns at vigils

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A 15-year-old Oxford High School student who on Tuesday shot and killed three students and wounded several others was armed with a handgun recently purchased by his father, according to authorities.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference Tuesday night that when deputies apprehended the school shooter, they found him armed with a loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 semi-automatic pistol. Officials say seven rounds were discovered inside the handgun when deputies converged on the shooter.

Vigils were held to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting after three people were killed and eight others were injured.

One of the vigils was held at Kensington Church in Lake Orion and the other was held at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford.

There were tears, hugging and disbelief inside the Kensington Church. Students, parents and friends met for a prayer service on Tuesday night. They gathered together to cope with what happened at Oxford High School.

Three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said. The deceased students include a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

More than 100 calls were made to police during the shooting. The suspect was reportedly in custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first 911 call.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun and found multiple spent shell cases. It is believed the suspect fired between 15-20 rounds.

Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments Wednesday over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end pregnancies and has forged one of the most enduring fault lines in American life and politics.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 25,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,065.8 cases over a five-day period. Of the 137 deaths announced Monday, 57 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,301,593, including 23,732 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,276,264 cases and 23,595 deaths, as of Wednesday.

