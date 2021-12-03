Vigil held in Lake Orion for victims of Oxford High School shooting

Four students were killed, six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Many communities around Metro Detroit are standing strong with Oxford, but none as much as Lake Orion.

Not only are they neighbors, but the connections between the people of each town are countless. Many people came to Lake Orion for a vigil on Thursday night.

Read: What we know about the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

The communities are so close that some of the Lake Orion officers were some of the first on scene. The message at the vigil was simple: We love you and we’re here for you.

Many from the community filled Children’s Park for the vigil. Lake Orion’s police chief attended -- he was on the scene at Oxford in about five minutes.

The chief said he’s proud of the people who work for him -- but the real hero is Tate Myre. Sources said Myre ran toward the shooting while others ran to safety. It is believed that he saved lives.

Ad

Read: Petition launched to rename Oxford school’s football stadium after shooting victim Tate Myre