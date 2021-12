CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Clinton Township business at gunpoint over the weekend.

The robbery happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 4) in the area of 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, according to officials.

Authorities said the man was armed with a handgun. They don’t know if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7854 or email andersonj@clintontownship-mi.gov.