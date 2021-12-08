27º

DDOT driver stabbed by passenger who was told to get off bus, officials say

Driver in temporary serious condition; suspected stabber in custody

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A Detroit Department of Transportation driver was stabbed Wednesday by a passenger who was told to get off the bus, officials said.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 8) in the area of Grand River Avenue and Trinity Street on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

There was an altercation between the bus driver and a man when the driver told him to get off the bus, authorities said.

The bus driver was stabbed during the altercation, and is in temporary serious condition, officials said.

The suspected stabber was taken into custody, according to Detroit police.

