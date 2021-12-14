Detroit man charged in stabbing of DDOT bus driver

DETROIT – A 39-year-old Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he stabbed a DDOT bus driver who asked him to exit the bus.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 52-year-old stabbing victim, who immediately identified the defendant Brandon Marquis Hobson as the suspect. Hobson was taken into custody at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his injury. The victim is expected to be OK.

Police said the driver was stabbed multiple times after an argument.

“We are in times today where people who are stepping up to do already difficult jobs cannot even do so without putting their lives in danger,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “It was hard being a city bus driver even in pre-pandemic times. This case is illustrative of what can happen during the ordinary workday of a bus driver. The alleged actions of this defendant drive the point home even more.”

Hobson is facing one count of assault with the intent to murder, one count of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault.

Hobson was arraigned on Dec. 10 in 36th District Court and given a $25,000/10% bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 23, a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 30. in the 36th District Court before Judge Larry Williams.

