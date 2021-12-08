Oxford High School shooting: A look inside the manhunt for the parents of the suspected shooter

The Local 4 Defenders are taking you inside the manhunt for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

The 15-year-old suspect’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning.

When they were charged with involuntary manslaughter police were unable to locate them. Sources point to a connection between the couple and an artist who uses the building. The artist, Andrzej Sikora, said he did not know that the couple was wanted by police.

Sheriff’s detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Monday at Sikora’s Troy home and seized several digital devices. Any evidence will be shared with the prosecutor’s office.

Security camera footage shows law enforcement searching the neighborhood on Detroit’s east side where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found. Police were in fully body armor, guns drawn and flashlights in hand.

An officer can be seen leading the way, pointing a short barreled AR-15 as officers follow, checking a dumpster and then looking inside a vehicle.

Officers knew what Local 4 reported on Friday. That James and Jennifer Crumbley had withdrawn $4,000 from an ATM in Rochester and then vanished. Police did not know if the two bought guns with that money.

Police rushed to the 1,800 square foot commercial building after a man spotted the couple’s SUV at the building around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. After officers searched outside, K9′s were used to search inside.

Video shows the moment the couple was captured inside building suite No. 130, which belongs to Andrzej Sikora.

Sikora’s attorney said he let the couple into his suite at 7 a.m. Friday. The attorney said the couple was seeking a safe place to stay and that Sikora thought they would leave with their lawyer when charges were issued.

Sikora is cooperating with the investigation.

