Man struck by hit-and-run driver, second car while walking along Monroe County road

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then hit by a second car while walking along a road in Monroe County, police said.

A 23-year-old Ottawa Lake man was walking along Yankee Road, east of Memorial Highway, in Whiteford Township, at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7), according to authorities.

Officials said the man was struck by an unknown vehicle, and the driver continued down Yankee Road after the collision, leaving him lying in the roadway.

Moments later, a maroon 2019 Honda CRV struck the man while heading west on Yankee Road, police said. The 59-year-old Sylvania, Ohio, woman driving the CRV stopped at the scene, authorities said.

Officials took the Ottawa Lake man to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, where he is stable.

The driver of the CRV was not injured, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7708.