Woman accused of drunkenly rear-ending vehicle during lunch break in Troy, police say

TROY, Mich. – Troy police arrested a woman who is accused of getting drunk on her lunch break and rear-ending another vehicle that was slowing down for a red light, authorities said.

The crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 3 on eastbound Big Beaver Road, west of Dequindre Road, according to officials.

Police officers were called to a two-vehicle crash and spoke to both drivers at the scene, they said.

Authorities said they determined a 47-year-old St. Clair woman was at fault for rear-ending the other vehicle while it slowed down for a red light.

While speaking to the woman, Troy officers said they noticed she was slurring her words and smelled like alcohol. She denied drinking any alcohol and said she was on her way back to work after going to the bank and stopping for lunch, according to authorities.

Police asked the woman to perform several sobriety tests, and she performed poorly, they said.

She submitted to a preliminary breath test, which showed a blood-alcohol content of .26%, according to police.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, where she agreed to a chemical breath test, which showed results of .20%, officials said.

Officials charged the woman with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.