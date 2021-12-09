Detroit police search for man accused of killing 2 in quadruple shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man accused of killing two people over the weekend in a quadruple shooting.

Lebron Albritten, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5) in the 5300 block of Marlborough Avenue, according to authorities.

Two men, ages 36 and 33, were killed in the shooting, and two others, ages 38 and 36, were injured.

Anyone who recognizes Albritten or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.