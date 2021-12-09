Morning Briefing Dec. 9, 2021: Update on 11 students charged or arrested over school threats; Attorney to discuss $100M lawsuit against Oxford schools, staff

Officials have provided updates on 11 students from Detroit, Wyandotte, Harper Woods and Waterford Township who were either charged or taken into custody for school threats.

Two $100 million lawsuits have been filed against the Oxford Community School District and several school employees on behalf of an Oxford High School student who was shot and her sister who witnessed the shooting.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced the lawsuits Thursday on behalf of two clients: A child who was shot in the neck during the Nov. 30 shooting at the high school and her sister who was next to her when she was shot.

Detroit’s convention hall, formerly known as Cobo Center until 2019 when it was renamed the TCF Center, is getting another new name after the TCF and Huntington merger, which created Huntington National Bank.

Bob Dole was a longtime Republican senator, a presidential candidate in 1996 and a World War II veteran. He died in his sleep at the age of 98.

Security devices that were installed at Oxford High School just a few years ago may have prevented the shooter from taking even more lives.

Michigan reported 15,385 new cases of COVID-19 and 351 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 7,692.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 351 deaths announced Wednesday, 185 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,368,541, including 24,845 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,353,156 cases and 24,494 deaths, as of Monday.

