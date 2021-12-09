Live stream: Attorney discusses $100 million lawsuits against Oxford schools, staff members

Live at 11: Two $100 million lawsuits have been filed against the Oxford Community School District and several school employees.

Two $100 million lawsuits have been filed against the Oxford Community School District and several school employees on behalf of an Oxford High School student who was shot and her sister who witnessed the shooting.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced the lawsuits Thursday on behalf of two clients: A child who was shot in the neck during the Nov. 30 shooting at the high school and her sister who was next to her when she was shot.

Ad

Fieger has scheduled an 11 a.m. Thursday news conference.

Watch live above.

The plaintiffs are listed as Riley and Bella Franz and their parents, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, as representatives for the minors.

The defendants named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Principal Steven Wolf, and Dean of Students Ryan Moore. Two unnamed counselors, two unnamed teachers, and another staff member also are listed as defendants.

The civil suits claim the defendants “are each responsible through their actions for making the student victims less safe.”

“The Oxford High School students, and Plaintiffs in particular, would have been safer had the Individual Defendants not taken the actions they did,” reads the lawsuit.

View the lawsuits here:

More coverage of the Oxford High School shooting:

Four students were killed in the shooting. Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died Tuesday. Justin Shilling, 17, died from his injuries the next day.

Ad

Ethan Crumbley, 15, of Oxford, is facing 24 charges in connection with the shooting. He was arraigned the day after the shooting and is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond. His parents both face involuntary manslaughter charges.