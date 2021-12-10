45º

16-year-old boy charged in connection with stabbing at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte

18-year-old student not seriously injured

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged in an assault case at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte.

The attack happened Thursday inside a bathroom at the high school, sending the school into lockdown. Officials said the teenager stabbed an 18-year-old classmate in the back.

Police said the two got into a fight in the second-floor bathroom when the stabbing happened. The 18-year-old’s wound was not serious, school officials said.

An adult intervened in the fight and called police, according to authorities. The 16-year-old was arrested about 15 minutes later at the intersection of 6th and Hudson streets, authorities said.

The 16-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and aggravated assault, prosecutors said.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10.

