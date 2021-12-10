46º

LIVE

Local News

Driver found soaking wet after fleeing Monroe police, crashing into river, officers say

Man drove car into River Raisin

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Monroe, Monroe County, Local, Monroe Police, Monroe Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, River Raisin, Elm Avenue, Monroe Street, St Mary's Park, Crash, Car Crash, Police Chase
A car that crashed into the River Raisin in Monroe on Dec. 10, 2021. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. – A driver accused of fleeing Monroe police officers overnight crashed his car into a river and was found soaking wet, deputies said.

The incident happened near St. Mary’s Park, which is between the River Raisin and Elm Avenue in Monroe.

Officials said the driver was trying to flee police and drove through St. Mary’s Park. That’s when the car went into the River Raisin, according to authorities.

Police said the man got out of the car and ran away, but he was found, soaking wet, by Monroe County deputies.

The man was unharmed, police said.

Officials are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the case.

A driver has been arrested after driving his car into the River Raisin in Monroe.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email