Driver killed when scrap metal flies off trailer, through windshield in Southfield, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman was killed Thursday in Southfield when a piece of scrap metal flew off a dislodged trailer and crashed through her windshield, police said.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9) in the area of 9 Mile Road and Newport Street, according to officials.

Authorities said a pickup truck was heading east on 9 Mile Road and towing a trailer loaded with scrap metal. At some point, the trailer became dislodged and a piece of debris flew off, police said.

The debris crashed through the windshield of a vehicle heading west on 9 Mile Road and struck the driver, a 29-year-old Detroit woman, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Traffic Investigator at 248-796-5408.

Ad

Officials shut down 9 Mile Road at Northwestern Highway, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.