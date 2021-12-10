Plymouth-Canton Community Schools closed Friday after threat triggers 4-hour lockdown

A threat at the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park sent three high schools into lockdown for nearly four hours on Thursday as officers went from classroom to classroom searching for a gun.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A threat at the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park sent three high schools into lockdown for nearly four hours on Thursday as officers went from classroom to classroom searching for a gun.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the complex. A gun was never located, but as a result the district has decided to cancel all classes and programs on Friday.

“You being here to honor a hometown hero deeply touches his family,” ??? said.

“We have information that there was a weapon seen by a student reported to security,” Canton Township police Chief Chad Baugh said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. However, many students and parents felt stress and concern from the situation.

Once police had determined the buildings were cleared the students were dismissed in stages.

“I said, ‘You are not going to school tomorrow. I don’t care what you say, you are not going,’ because she’s an eager beaver. She wants to go and don’t want to get behind in her classes or studies. I said, ‘I don’t care. You’re not going tomorrow’ and if Plymouth-Canton does not shut these schools down tomorrow, they are wrong,” a concerned parent said.

Ad

“All P-CCS schools and programs will be closed tomorrow (Friday, December 10). We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we will follow up with more detailed information later this evening concerning the situation that occurred today at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park. Student safety and well-being remains the number one priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. Thank you for your continued support.” Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

Read: More school threat coverage