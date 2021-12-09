Plymouth-Canton high schools on lockdown as police investigate possible threat

Police investigating a possible threat at the campus of Plymouth-Canton high schools on Dec. 9, 2021.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – All three Plymouth-Canton high schools are on lockdown while police investigate a possible threat, district officials said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to assist police after a report of a person with a gun, deputies said.

Nobody has been taken into custody at this time.

Students will be released from school under the supervision of police.

Officers from Canton, Plymouth and Plymouth Township were called to the campus to investigate the threat, according to authorities. The campus serves 6,200 students, according to the district.

All buildings are locked down as officers check the area, police said.

Officials asked parents not to go to the campus, as no vehicles will be allowed to enter. Police are asking everyone to refrain from calling these police departments to leave the phone lines clear for emergencies.

Here’s the full message sent from the district to parents and guardians:

“All three high schools at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park are in a lockdown at this time. Police and security staff are investigating a potential threat and we will communicate with you as soon as we have more information. Please do not go to the P-CEP campus, as no vehicles will be allowed to enter.”

Police have investigated hundreds of school threats over the past nine days following a shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured at Oxford High School.

“If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said last week. “It is ridiculous you’re inflaming the fears and passion of parents, teachers and the community in the midst of a real tragedy.”

Police investigating a possible threat at the campus of Plymouth-Canton high schools on Dec. 9, 2021. (WDIV)