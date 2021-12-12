Morning Briefing Dec. 12, 2021: DTE hopes to restore power to most by Sunday; Tornado outbreak in middle America kills dozens

Widespread power outages caused by intense winds have prompted DTE Energy to call in hundreds of out-of-state crews to help restore power to Southeastern Michigan residents on Sunday.

High winds caused major power outages across Metro Detroit on Saturday. There was extensive damage in the Dearborn area.

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. But Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles in his state, and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

Oakland County deputies are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a bathtub after his father went into another room, they said.

The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five U.S. states.

Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. But the ferocity and path length of Friday night’s tornadoes likely put them in a category of their own, meteorologists say.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 11,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,891.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 235 deaths announced Friday, 151 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,380,324, including 25,080 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,368,541 cases and 24,845 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.