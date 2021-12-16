Morning Briefing Dec. 16, 2021: Man killed after shots fired into Detroit home; High winds prompt partial closure of Mackinac Bridge

The scene of a fatal Dec. 16, 2021, shooting on Courville Street in Detroit.

A man who was sitting on a couch inside a Detroit home was killed overnight when someone fired shots into the home from outside, according to police.

Read more here.

Windy weather is causing some issues Up North, knocking out power to thousands, and prompting a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge.

Learn more here.

Should you tip that person? What about that person? And how much should you tip? Are we tipping enough?! What about the holidays?! We have the data to help.

Get your tips on tipping here.

Ad

Detroit police are searching for suspects after two people were shot and killed near Detroit’s east side Wednesday night.

See more here.

Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania.

The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Read the report here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 11,722 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 5,861 cases over a two-day period. Of the 330 deaths announced Wednesday, 230 were identified during a review of records.

Ad

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,408,189, including 25,570 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,396,467 cases and 25,240 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.