Morning Briefing Dec. 16, 2021: Man killed after shots fired into Detroit home; High winds prompt partial closure of Mackinac Bridge

Man sitting on couch killed when shots fired into home on Detroit’s east side, police say
A man who was sitting on a couch inside a Detroit home was killed overnight when someone fired shots into the home from outside, according to police.
Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge partially closed due to high winds
Windy weather is causing some issues Up North, knocking out power to thousands, and prompting a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge.
Are you tipping enough? Your data-filled guide to tipping norms 💰
Should you tip that person? What about that person? And how much should you tip? Are we tipping enough?! What about the holidays?! We have the data to help.
2 shot, killed after fight breaks out at liquor store near Detroit’s east side
Detroit police are searching for suspects after two people were shot and killed near Detroit’s east side Wednesday night.
5 children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia
Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania.
The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.
Weather forecast: Wind advisory with shower chances
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 11,722 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 5,861 cases over a two-day period. Of the 330 deaths announced Wednesday, 230 were identified during a review of records.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,408,189, including 25,570 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,396,467 cases and 25,240 deaths, as of Monday.
Read the latest COVID report here.