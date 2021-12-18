Morning Briefing Dec. 18, 2021: Jefferson Middle School employee arrested over school threat; Search for Brendan Santo continues

Jefferson Middle School employee arrested for making threat against school, police say
An employee of Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores has been arrested in connection to a threat directed at the school.
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers.
Search continues for 18-year-old who was last seen at Michigan State University: ‘We are doing everything we can’
Officials are still searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29 at Michigan State University.
More than 2 million pounds of fully cooked ham, pepperoni products recalled due to Listeria concerns
A nationwide recall of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products has been expanded from 234,000 to more than 2 million pounds due to Listeria concerns.
Crews may have found 1887 time capsule in Lee statue base
Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee towered over Richmond for more than a century believe they’ve found a time capsule that was buried there in 1887.
Weather forecast: Snow for some, wintry mix for others 🌨
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 12,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 6,325 cases over a two-day period. Of the 254 deaths announced Friday, 159 were identified during a review of records.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,420,838, including 25,824 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,408,189 cases and 25,570 deaths, as of Wednesday.
Read the latest COVID report here.