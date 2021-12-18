Morning Briefing Dec. 18, 2021: Jefferson Middle School employee arrested over school threat; Search for Brendan Santo continues

An employee of Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores has been arrested in connection to a threat directed at the school.

See the story here.

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers.

Learn more here.

Officials are still searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29 at Michigan State University.

See more here.

Ad

A nationwide recall of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products has been expanded from 234,000 to more than 2 million pounds due to Listeria concerns.

Read the report here.

Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee towered over Richmond for more than a century believe they’ve found a time capsule that was buried there in 1887.

Read more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 12,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 6,325 cases over a two-day period. Of the 254 deaths announced Friday, 159 were identified during a review of records.

Ad

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,420,838, including 25,824 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,408,189 cases and 25,570 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.