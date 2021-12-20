Woman waves gun at customers inside Detroit gas station, then dies after being shot by police

Detroit police surrounded a Sunoco gas station Sunday night after getting a call about a woman inside the store with a gun.

The station is located at the intersection of Hayes and 7 mile on Detroit’s east side.

“She was waving a gun at a number of customers inside, as well as a store employee,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “It was described as she was terrorizing people as they entered and exit the store.”

White said when his officers got there, the woman walked out of the store and pointed her gun at police.

“The officers engaged her, fired shots, the shots took effect and which that time, they kicked away from her and conveyed her to the hospital,” White said.

White said the woman died on the way to the emergency room.

“The investigation is going to be handled by our homicide task force and the Michigan State Police,” White said. “They’re here now and gathering evidence.”

White said they’re also going to take a look through the security camera and interview witnesses, but they’re not going to release any video at this moment.

“Now we look at our policies, we look at to make sure our policies were followed to the letter,” White said. “It’s a tragic day as I indicated. My heart goes out to the family. This is someone’s sister, perhaps someone’s mother. Certainly, someone’s daughter.”