Dearborn announces new police chief; will take helm in 2022

DEARBORN, Mich. – The city of Dearborn will have a new police chief starting in 2022.

Mayor-elect Abdullah H. Hammoud announced that Commander Issa Shahin will be appointed Dearborn Police Chief effective Saturday, Jan. 1. He currently serves as the commanding officer of the department’s investigative division.

Shahin will succeed Chief Ronald Haddad, who has served as Dearborn Police Chief since 2008.

“Commander Shahin is the senior most executive commander with a strong track record and good rapport within the department,” said Mayor-elect Hammoud. “He’s committed to building a trusting relationship with residents and delivering equitable policing in a way to best meet today’s demands in community policing. I am confident he will deliver the transparency and accountability residents expect while positioning our police officers for success.”

Commander Shahin, a 23-year veteran of the Dearborn Police Department, has served as executive commander for three years after holding several positions since joining the department in 1998. He applied to be police chief through Dearborn Transition.com and was vetted by the Mayor-elect’s transition team interview process.

“We’ve made progress in the department over the past several years, but there’s a lot of work to do to strengthen our relationship with residents and incorporate the latest policing practices to best serve the city,” Shahin said. “I look forward to working with the new mayor to address the concerns of residents in a meaningful way and tackle key issues such as reckless driving and mental health for residents and first-responders.”

Shahin has a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Eastern Michigan (EMU). He also graduated from the EMU School of Police Staff and Command’s Executive Leadership program.

“Chief Haddad has served the city of Dearborn honorably for more than a decade, working hard to increase public safety and keep our neighborhoods and residents safe,” said Mayor-elect Hammoud. “The city is thankful for his commitment to the job and his years of public service.”