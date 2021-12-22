Utica school bus driver charged with drunk driving after crashing with students on bus

A Utica school bus driver has been charged with drunk driving after police say she crashed a bus with students onboard.

UTICA, Mich. – A 48-year-old Utica school bus driver is facing several charges after police say her bus crashed with dozens of students onboard.

Sterling Heights police said Nicole Dillard was behind the wheel of a bus that had 30-40 students from Henry Ford II High School when it crashed.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 14 near Hall and Schoenherr roads. Only minor damage was reported. Police said investigators smelled alcohol on the bus driver and conducted a breath test that resulted in a .10.

There was minor damage to the bus and no other vehicles were involved -- but some of the students on board did require medical treatment.

Dillard appeared in court on Tuesday (Dec. 21) and was arraigned on multiple charges.

The prosecutor argued for a $100,000 bond, but the judge issued a $50,000/10% cash and a tether.

Dillard has no prior offenses and has enrolled in an alcohol treatment program.

