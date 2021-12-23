Morning Briefing Dec. 23, 2021: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect request lower bond; Best holiday song winner

FILE James Crumbley, right, looks towards his wife Jennifer Crumbley during a court hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The parents of the teen accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people at Oxford High School have requested that their bond be lowered.

A man involved in a bicycle crash is lucky to be alive after a nurse who took a wrong turn found him.

The worst thing that can happen in any school district happened in his. Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, sat down with Local 4′s Devin Scillian and discussed the shooting at Oxford High School.

Video shows two men rescue people from a burning SUV in the middle of I-94 in Detroit. Police said the SUV had been stolen a short time earlier from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest days at the airports and on the roads. Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated not to travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Michigan reported 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 392 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 6,843 cases over a two-day period. Of the 392 deaths announced Wednesday, 250 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,448,523, including 26,376 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,434,837 cases and 25,984 deaths, as of Monday.

