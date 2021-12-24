Family still searching for justice in hit-and-run death of 28-year-old in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 28-year-old man who had cerebral palsy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Southfield.

Tarrie Daniel was killed while using his motorized wheelchair on July 4, 2021. The reward for information leading to an arrest is up to $7,500.

“They hit my brother so hard that they knocked the wheels off his chair and dragged him,” the victim’s brother, Eric, said. “We all lost somebody very dear to us and we miss him. We wish this never happened, but it did.”

Police believe a 2009 to 2011-model Jag XF struck Tarrie Daniel. It happened on Martha Washington Drive in Southfield. Tarrie Daniel was dragged more than 200 feet and left to die.

“You didn’t have to take him out that way you did. You could have just called 911. You just kept going. You didn’t have to do that,” the victim’s twin sister Charrie Daniel said. “As known as he is in the neighborhood, someone had to know something. He went around that neighborhood day and night.”

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police believe the person who struck Tarrie Daniel got out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police are still trying to determine the color of the vehicle.

