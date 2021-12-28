Motive unclear for Troy shooting that left father injured, twin brothers and family dog dead

A 23-year-old man murdered his twin brother and shot his father overnight at a Troy home before killing the family dog and himself inside a car that crashed into a tree, authorities said.

TROY, Mich. – Police said a 23-year-old man murdered his twin brother and shot his father at a Troy home before killing the family dog and himself inside a car that crashed into a tree.

Multiple calls to 911 were made throughout the incident. Police said they received a call at 12:23 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) from a home on Lark Drive. They said the caller was a 62-year-old man who told officers he had been shot by his 23-year-old son.

Police also received a call from a resident about a crash scene on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive.

When police arrived they found a 23-year-old dead in the basement of the home and an injured 62-year-old man upstairs. The mother, a 64-year-old woman, was in the home but she was not injured, according to police.

Officials said they found a handgun inside the car that crashed. They believe the gun was used by the 23-year-old driver to shoot his twin brother, his father, the family dog and then himself.

“The father heard the shots, came out of his room, was confronted by the other son and was shot twice,” Troy police Capt. Josh Jones said.

Friends of the family and people who live nearby said they don’t understand why it happened. Police said there’s no history of fighting or mental illness.

Police are still investigating a motive for this crime, but said they are not sure if they will ever uncover one.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255.