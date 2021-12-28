32º

Man wanted in connection with double-fatal Christmas shooting has been killed by police

‘We had hoped for a more peaceful outcome,’ chief says

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Police say a murder suspect has been shot and killed by officers.

DETROIT – Police say a person of interest in a deadly shooting of a Detroit mother and her teenage daughter has been shot and killed by police.

Dwane McDonald was named as a person of interest in a Christmas day shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police were in the area of Woodward Avenue and Owen Street in Detroit on Tuesday when Dwane McDonald was shot and killed by officers.

“We had hoped for a more peaceful outcome. We wanted to bring some closure to the family -- who, I’m sure you can imagine, is still struggling with what happened on Christmas day,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

The shooting McDonald was named as a person of interest in occurred on Dec. 25 at 5:45 a.m. on the 18000 block of Prevost Street in Detroit.

