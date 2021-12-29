Morning Briefing Dec. 29, 2021: Michigan redistricting commission defends new maps; 1 killed, 1 hurt in Lincoln Park shooting

For the first time in Michigan’s history, an independent commission of citizens have redrawn the state’s political districts.

“This commission did not have any agenda other than to produce the best work product that we could,” Steven Terry Lett said.

One person has been killed and another has been critically injured following a shooting Tuesday night outside of a smoke shop in Lincoln Park, police say.

Police said the person of interest in a deadly shooting of a Detroit woman and her teenage daughter was shot and killed by police on Tuesday.

The 2021 Detroit sports landscape was missing some wins and titles, but we still saw some things happen.

Milestones were achieved. New eras were ushered in. New players were drafted and old players were traded. Do you remember all of it?

On Monday the CDC announced changes to COVID quarantine recommendations, including cutting the amount of days suggested to quarantine in half.

Beaumont Health Family Medicine practitioner and medical director of Community Health for Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe, Dr. Asha Shajahan said since the announcement, questions from patients are pouring in.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 32,957 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 6,591.4 cases over a five-day period. Of the 274 deaths announced Monday, 158 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,481,480, including 26,650 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,448,523 cases and 26,376 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.