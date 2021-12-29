36º

Morning Briefing Dec. 29, 2021: Michigan redistricting commission defends new maps; 1 killed, 1 hurt in Lincoln Park shooting

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan redistricting commission defends new political maps

For the first time in Michigan’s history, an independent commission of citizens have redrawn the state’s political districts.

“This commission did not have any agenda other than to produce the best work product that we could,” Steven Terry Lett said.

See more here.

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting outside Lincoln Park store

One person has been killed and another has been critically injured following a shooting Tuesday night outside of a smoke shop in Lincoln Park, police say.

Learn more here.

Detroit police shoot, kill man suspected in Christmas day murder of wife, teenage daughter

Police said the person of interest in a deadly shooting of a Detroit woman and her teenage daughter was shot and killed by police on Tuesday.

See the report here.

Quiz: Detroit sports in 2021, do you remember what happened?

The 2021 Detroit sports landscape was missing some wins and titles, but we still saw some things happen.

Milestones were achieved. New eras were ushered in. New players were drafted and old players were traded. Do you remember all of it?

Take the quiz here.

Beaumont doctor breaks down CDC’s new COVID quarantine recommendations

On Monday the CDC announced changes to COVID quarantine recommendations, including cutting the amount of days suggested to quarantine in half.

Beaumont Health Family Medicine practitioner and medical director of Community Health for Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe, Dr. Asha Shajahan said since the announcement, questions from patients are pouring in.

Learn more here.

Weather forecast: Dense fog Wednesday morning, more snow tonight

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 32,957 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 6,591.4 cases over a five-day period. Of the 274 deaths announced Monday, 158 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,481,480, including 26,650 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,448,523 cases and 26,376 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

