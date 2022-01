The scene of a Jan. 3, 2022, deadly shooting on Faust Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened overnight in the area of Faust Avenue and Schoolcraft Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the two victims and the shooter all knew each other.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, and she is expected to survive, according to officials.

No additional information has been revealed.