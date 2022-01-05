Detroit man faces 14 charges in robbery, sexual assault of 28-year-old woman, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing 14 charges in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman, officials said.

The incident happened around 6:55 a.m. Dec. 28 in the area of Spruce and Brooklyn streets in Detroit, according to authorities.

A 28-year-old Detroit woman was walking to work when Junell Deshawn Mobley, 42, also of Detroit, approached her, police said.

Mobley is accused of pulling out a handgun before robbing and sexually assaulting the woman, according to officials.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, one count of felony in possession, one count of felonious assault and seven felony firearm violations, authorities said.

Mobley was arraigned Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 5) at 36th District Court. He is being held on $1 million, must wear a GPS tether if released, isn’t allowed to own a firearm and can’t have contact with the complaining witness.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 11, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 18.