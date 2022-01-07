Morning Briefing Jan. 7, 2022: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect to appear in court today; Michigan ballot drive seeks to protect abortion rights

James Crumbley in court Dec. 14, 2021 for a court hearing for charges in connection with the mass shooting Nov. 30, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are scheduled to return to court Friday as they attempt to get their bond reduced.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who faces 24 charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their bond is currently set at $500,000 and the judge will review both sides of the argument in court on Friday.

Read more and watch live here.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared via video conference Friday to continue his probable cause conference in court.

Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday and Judge Nancy T. Carniak automatically bound him over to circuit court for trial as charged.

Learn more here.

Ad

A ballot drive launched in Michigan on Friday would protect women’s right to an abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Read more here.

State police in northern Michigan were investigating Thursday after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was 14 or 15 years old.

See the story here.

Detroit firefighters rescued a mother and her three children when flames overtook their home on Jan. 3.

See more here.

Ad

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 277 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- a record average of 13,673 cases over a two-day period.

This is the highest daily case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 12,929, which was the average for Dec. 28-29, 2021.

Of the 277 deaths announced Wednesday, 165 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,595,919, including 27,563 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,568,573 cases and 27,286 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.