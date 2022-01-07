Detroit firefighters face ‘tremendously punishing conditions’ to rescue 3 young children, mother from burning home

Detroit firefighters rescued a mother and her three children when flames overtook their home.

The fire happened Monday afternoon (Jan. 3) in the 17000 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit, according to officials.

A video has been shared on social media that shows firefighters as they rescue the children from the second story of the home on Kentucky Street. While firefighters were rescuing the children, clouds of black smoke billow from the home.

The firefighters got a 5-year-old girl, her 2-year-old brother and a 4-month-old baby girl out along with their mother.

”The first companies to arrive just had tremendously punishing conditions, heavy smoke, hard to see and very high heat,” said Deputy Chief Dave Fornell.

All four family members had to be treated for smoke inhalation but are now doing well. It’s one of two rescues the Detroit Fire Department made just this week.

Thursday night they had to get four elderly people out of a burning home on Detroit’s west side.