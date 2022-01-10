Farmington Hills police search for missing 77-year-old man

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Farmington Hills police are searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

Troy Alexander Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10) walking away from Brookdale Assisted Living on Grand River Avenue near Halsted Road.

Family members said Alexander has dementia and other medical conditions, so they are concerned about his welfare.

Alexander is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with a hood and blue jeans.

Officials said he might have walked or taken a bus to the area of Telegraph Road and McNichols Street in Detroit.

Anyone who has seen Alexander or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.