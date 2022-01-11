Hazel Park man charged in shooting that closed I-75 in Oakland County

Edward Michael Haywood has been charged in connection with a Jan. 7, 2022, shooting on I-75 near East Holly Road.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Hazel Park man has been charged in connection with a shooting that closed down I-75 in Oakland County last week.

Shots were fired around 12:10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 7) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near East Holly Road, according to authorities.

Police said the shots were intentionally fired at a driver, and that man taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses and the victim told police that the shots had been fired from a white Audi that fled east onto Holly Road.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours while police investigated the incident. They ultimately arrested Edward Michael Haywood, 25, of Hazel Park, authorities said.

Ad

A handgun was also seized while officials executed search warrants Friday night, they said.

Haywood has been charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearm violation, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Haywood was arraigned Tuesday at 52-2 District Court and is being held on $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 24.