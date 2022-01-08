15º

Northbound I-75 in Oakland County back open after 1 injured in shooting

Police believe suspect was driving white Audi

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police said a driver was shot along I-75 in Oakland County.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich.Michigan State Police say a driver was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on I-75 in Oakland County.

The shooting happened Friday (Jan. 7) just after 12 p.m. The victim is in serious condition, according to police.

Bullet holes were visible on the tan Impala and the vehicle’s rear window was shattered and the driver’s side window was also shot out.

Police said the suspected shooter was driving a white Audi. Witnesses were unable to give a description of the driver, according to officials.

Traffic was backed up for miles on Friday. Drivers had to take back roads and side streets for the better part of several hours until Michigan State Police reopened I-75.

Michigan State Police did have evidence search dogs at the scene looking for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-584-5740.

