Morning Briefing Jan. 11, 2022: Michigan health officials to address record number of COVID cases, hospitalizations

Michigan public health leaders and physicians are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on current COVID-19 metrics as they urge residents to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The state continues to see record number of cases and hospitalizations.

“With many Michigan hospitals at or beyond capacity, it’s more important than ever for people to take the necessary steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “The proven, safe and effective vaccines continue to be the best way to fight viruses, reduce spread and risk, decrease illness and hospitalizations.”

Ad

The following are expected to be in attendance:

Elizabeth Hertel, Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan

Dr. Lauren Yagiela, MD, MS, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

The new guidance from the MDHHS says that you should isolate for five days if you test positive for COVID. Then, if you don’t have symptoms, you can return to school as long as you are wearing a well-fitted mask for six to 10 days.

Read more here.

A new poll offers some insight on where Michigan voters stand in the state’s upcoming election for governor.

A WDIV/Detroit News poll asked voters about their thoughts on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s job performance, as well as potential challengers to her re-election bid. Here are some of the findings:

Ad

Whitmer approval trending up after dip

Survey results show voters view Gov. Whitmer favorably by a margin of 47.6% favorable to 39.6% unfavorable. Whitmer is viewed favorably by Independent voters by a margin of 49.0% favorable to 32.9% unfavorable.

56.2% of Michigan voters approve of the job being done by Gretchen Whitmer as governor, compared to 38.7% who disapprove.

That’s an improvement for Whitmer from the Fall, when her approval rating was 48.3% and her disapproval was near 44%.

See more results from the poll here.

Documents show a group from Michigan attempted to overturn the 2020 election by sending false documents to the state, the courts and the national archives.

The Jan. 6 committee said it is ramping up its investigation into what happened at the state level, especially in Michigan. These pieces of evidence into the efforts to undermine the vote are expected to be the first of many.

Ad

The documents were obtained by Politico and show that 16 Republicans forged and signed papers attempting to certify the election for former President Donald Trump.

Among those that signed was Kathy Brenden, a Republican National Committee member from Michigan, Shelby County Clerk Stanley Grot, the MI-GOP Grassroots chair Merian Sheridan and current State Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock. Meshawn Maddock was elected to her post after sending the fraudulent documents.

Read more here.

Weather forecast: Single digits and subzero start

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Michigan reported 44,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 14,841.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,681,135, including 27,878 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,636,611 cases and 27,822 deaths, as of Friday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.