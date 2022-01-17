Detroit man missing after leaving home last week

DETROIT – A Detroit man is still missing after he left his home and didn’t return last week.

Michael Fuller, 65, was last seen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 13) leaving his home in the 3800 block of Montclair Street on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Fuller is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger coat, an orange and gray short-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and red, white and blue gym shoes.

Anyone who sees Fuller is asked to call Detroit police.