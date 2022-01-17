29º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit man missing after leaving home last week

Michael Fuller last seen Thursday evening

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Missing, Missing Man, Missing In Michigan, Montclair Street, Detroit's East Side, Michael Fuller, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Police Department
Michael Fuller (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A Detroit man is still missing after he left his home and didn’t return last week.

Michael Fuller, 65, was last seen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 13) leaving his home in the 3800 block of Montclair Street on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Fuller is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger coat, an orange and gray short-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and red, white and blue gym shoes.

Anyone who sees Fuller is asked to call Detroit police.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email