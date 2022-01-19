Family calls for justice for military veteran killed in hit and run in Detroit

Detroit Police search for one driver, possibly two, that may have hit and killed a 58-year-old Detroit Woman. Her family emphasizes the life she led. The mother of two who served in the military died while crossing 7 Mile Road last Wednesday near Telegraph.

DETROIT – Detroit police search for one driver, possibly two, that may have hit and killed a 58-year-old Detroit Woman. Her family emphasizes the life she led.

The mother of two who served in the military died while crossing 7 Mile Road last Wednesday near Telegraph.

Read: Police seek driver accused of hitting, killing woman in Detroit

One thing you can say about 58-year-old Joy Bodley is that she made her mark. She is certainly not a woman that will be forgotten.

Ad

Unfortunately for her family, neither will the way she was taken from them.

Bodley was the person always smiling and the one who tried to make you smile.

“Nothing can replace my sister,” said Karl Robinson. “Nothing can bring her back, but just to show love and support she had in the community, it’s nice to see.”

Friends and family remembering her Tuesday night (Jan. 18) near the spot she was hit and killed last Wednesday while crossing the street to catch the bus to work.

“I had talked to her moments before that happened,” said one of her sons. “I told her I loved her, and she told me she loved me.”

Her son, concerned about his identity while the driver is still out there. He says he and his family were not notified about what happened for two days.

“I woke up at 3:45 in the morning to a text, telling me my sister had died,” Robinson said. “Nobody even aware of the accident at first. It was a shock.”

Ad

Bodley was in the military in the 80s before starting a family. She worked in public schools and dreamt of starting her own business tutoring students, and that compassion showed, even to her son’s friends.

“Y’all been outside, you must not be hungry,” said Amir Polk, a friend of the family. “Yes we’re hungry. You’re going to cook for us anyway because you love us that’s all. She just loved us. It was fun to her to love us and fun to her for her son to have friends who always came around.”

That love now pushes them to find who did this.

“They could’ve stopped and could’ve possibly saved her,” said her son. “Now we’re permanently damaged the rest of our days.”