Status conference today for case against Ethan Crumbley

A status conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the case against Ethan Crumbley who is charged in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Court is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Crumbley is not expected to be present at this hearing between the judge, defense attorneys and prosecution.

Crumbley appeared for his circuit court arraignment virtually last week after he was bound over for trial on terrorism and murder charges. The 15-year-old is accused of opening fire with a handgun Nov. 30 inside the high school where he was a sophomore student.

Eleven people were struck by the gunfire, of which four were killed: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Crumbley is facing 24 charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley was denied bond during his district court arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was bound over to trial during a court hearing Jan. 7. Crumbley’s felony case now goes to Oakland County Circuit Court where was arraigned on the felony charges again.

He had the option to enter a different plea, but a not guilty plea was again entered on his behalf by his attorney.

