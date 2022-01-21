23º

Local News

33-year-old Detroit man dies after being shot, crashing car into Oak Park apartment building

Female passenger inside vehicle OK, police say

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an Oak Park apartment complex Thursday night.

A woman was inside the car with the man but she was not injured, police said. Witnesses say the vehicle crashed into an apartment and was completely inside the building.

“The (back) bumper was all the way in there. The (back) bumper was past the front of the building, so it was all the way in there,” resident Trevor Mallette said. “The whole car was in that apartment.”

Nobody was inside the apartment, according to police.

“It’s so crazy, it’s just like, you never expect stuff like this to happen. But, you know, like they say in life, ‘crap happens,’” a resident said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 21) night in the area of Greenfield and I-696. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

“At 11:23 p.m. it woke me up out of my sleep and I said, ‘oh boy,’” resident Tonia Thompson said. “Sincere condolences to the loved one and I hope they catch the guy.”

Crews were on scene Friday morning to patch up the damage done to the apartment. Police said the victim crashed into the building while trying to escape a shooter.

Original report: Man shot, killed outside Oak Park apartment complex

