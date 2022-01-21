Man shot, killed outside Oak Park apartment complex

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed outside of his apartment building in Oak Park, police said.

According to police, at about 11 p.m., the man was sitting inside of his car outside of the Loop apartments, near Greenfield Road and I-696, when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

The shooter, who was in a separate vehicle, sped away from the scene before crashing into an apartment building in the same area, police said. The front window of an apartment unit was broken in the crash. It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside of the apartment during the crash.

No other details have been released yet. This is an ongoing investigation.

