Man arrested for Oak Park murder after returning to scene during investigation, police say

OAK PARK, Mich. – A Detroit teenager was arrested in connection with an Oak Park murder when he returned to the scene hours after the shooting while police were still investigating, they said.

Oak Park officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 20 to the 15000 block of Northgate Boulevard in the Loop Apartments.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle had crashed into an apartment building, and Desmount Dixon, 33, of Detroit, was in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they learned that Dixon had been shot in the 25000 block of Lincoln Terrace. Injured, he tried to flee the area, but crashed into the building, authorities said.

Investigators developed suspect information from a witness, and they were still at the scene about three and a half hours after the shooting when three people showed up: Derrion Deandre Walker and two others, officials said.

All three people were questioned by Oak Park officials, and Walker, 18, of Detroit, was arrested, according to police.

The other two people with Walker were released pending further investigation, officials said.

Investigators believe Walker and two others were conducting a transaction with Dixon when Walker pulled out a weapon to rob Dixon. He fired the gun, striking Dixon before he could drive away, according to authorities.

Walker has been charged with felony murder, armed robbery and two felony firearm violations. He was denied bond during his arraignment.

