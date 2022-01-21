Body believed to belong to Brendan Santo recovered from Red Cedar River

A body believed to belong to Brendan Santo was recovered from the Red Cedar River in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A body believed to belong to Brendan Santo was recovered from the Red Cedar River in East Lansing.

Santo has been missing for nearly three months and was last seen shortly before midnight on Oct. 29 at Yakeley Hall on Michigan State University’s campus.

Police announced the recovery of a body on Friday afternoon, but they are still awaiting tests to make the final confirmation on the identity of the remains.

The body was found about one and a half miles from where Santo was last seen on Halloween weekend. It was in a part of the river where US-127 passes over it.

Ad

That part of the river is thick with branches and debris. Law enforcement was in that area of the river but had to plan out a carefully orchestrated search -- saying it was dangerous for searchers.

Read more: Body believed to be Brendan Santo found in river months after disappearance on Michigan State campus

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released the following statement regarding the recovery of the body:

“Our search and rescue team joined with other agencies in a coordinated effort to help bring closure to a grieving family.

Our team which totaled 10 deputies, spent 11 days and more than 800 hours -- with some team members working 14 hours a day -- in the effort to find this young man. Our deepest sympathies are with the family and his friends. We know that there is a void they will never fill from this tragedy but sincerely hope this brings them a sliver of peace.”

Ad