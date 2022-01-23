Morning Briefing Jan. 23, 2022: Man killed in shooting at Detroit restaurant; Fire damages Pontiac cafe

Man dies after being shot several times at Detroit restaurant, police say
A man has died after being shot several times Saturday night at a restaurant on Detroit’s west side, police said.
Pontiac restaurant apparently destroyed in fire
Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday, working to put out flames at a Pontiac restaurant that appears to be severely damaged.
Police: River search executed early after Brendan Santo’s body reportedly spotted on underwater camera
The body of a teen who went missing while visiting Michigan State University last October was reportedly recovered from a river on Friday after a planned search of that area was executed sooner than expected.
Police arrest cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster
The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe was reportedly arrested Saturday on a felony warrant related to the case.
COVID vaccination required for foreign travelers entering US by land, ferry
Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22, individuals who are traveling into the United States by land or by ferry will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated for COVID, unless they are a U.S. citizen.
Weather forecast: Snowy Sunday start, brighter afternoon
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 16,775.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 79 identified during a Vital Records review.
Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,866,267, including 29,190 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,832,716 cases and 28,980 deaths, as of Wednesday.
Read the latest COVID report here.