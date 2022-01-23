Morning Briefing Jan. 23, 2022: Man killed in shooting at Detroit restaurant; Fire damages Pontiac cafe

A man has died after being shot several times Saturday night at a restaurant on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday, working to put out flames at a Pontiac restaurant that appears to be severely damaged.

The body of a teen who went missing while visiting Michigan State University last October was reportedly recovered from a river on Friday after a planned search of that area was executed sooner than expected.

The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe was reportedly arrested Saturday on a felony warrant related to the case.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22, individuals who are traveling into the United States by land or by ferry will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated for COVID, unless they are a U.S. citizen.

Michigan reported 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 16,775.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Friday include 79 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,866,267, including 29,190 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,832,716 cases and 28,980 deaths, as of Wednesday.

