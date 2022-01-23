Pontiac restaurant apparently destroyed in fire

Fire crews were on the scene at a restaurant in Pontiac early Sunday morning.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday, working to put out flames at a Pontiac restaurant that appears to be severely damaged.

Fire teams were reportedly trying to put out hot spots Sunday morning at the Coney Cafe in Pontiac, off of West Walton Boulevard near North Telegraph.

Authorities have not yet provided details regarding the fire or how it started.

The fire appears to have destroyed most of the building, which has essentially collapsed. You can see footage of the scene in the video player above.

